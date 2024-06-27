Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 0.9%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. 75 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Globe Telecom Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Get Globe Telecom alerts:

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Globe Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.