Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.43

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 105044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.