goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$195.00 and last traded at C$195.18, with a volume of 78253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$189.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$181.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 26.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

