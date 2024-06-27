GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMDS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 19,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Get GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.