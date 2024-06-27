GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AMDS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 19,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,643. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $28.32.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
