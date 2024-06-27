Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.17 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 33,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,829. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $981.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.