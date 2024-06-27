Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 234 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 3.4% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,895 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.36.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $596.45. The stock had a trading volume of 281,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

