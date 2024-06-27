Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. 9,651,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,477,977. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

