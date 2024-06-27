Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of GHI opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $17.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHI shares. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
