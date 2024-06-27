Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GHI opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHI shares. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHI

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.