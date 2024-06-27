Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,237,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 7,310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of GMBXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.00.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

