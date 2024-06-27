Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,237,600 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 7,310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.
Grupo México Stock Performance
Shares of GMBXF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.00.
About Grupo México
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo México
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.