Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Down 34.7%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 34.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 7,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Haidilao International Stock Down 34.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

About Haidilao International

(Get Free Report)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.