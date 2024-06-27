Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 559.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,769,000 after acquiring an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 772,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Haleon by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,455,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 101,562 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,927. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

