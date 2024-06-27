HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO Sells $1,598,309.30 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
