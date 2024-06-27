HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Sells $743,893.16 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $109,180.80.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HCP opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

