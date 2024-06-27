Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.