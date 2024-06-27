Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 63,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,388. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heineken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

