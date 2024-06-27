Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 6.5%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.
About Hempalta
Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.
