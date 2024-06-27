Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 394 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.61. 3,376,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

