Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.17. 3,616,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

