Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

XME traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.36. 1,823,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,987. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

