Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 876,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

