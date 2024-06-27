Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.04. 2,446,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,647. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

