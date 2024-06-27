Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Wabash National worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $966.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.60. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

