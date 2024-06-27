Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.42. 157,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,040. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

