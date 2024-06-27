Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 511,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,418. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

