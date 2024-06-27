Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 71,099 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $13,755,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 409,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,281. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

