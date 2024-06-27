Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,630. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

