Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
