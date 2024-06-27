Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after buying an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.