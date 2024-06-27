HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Buys $12,977.64 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 1,062 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,391,978. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $46,811.72.

HireQuest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.02.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HQI

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.