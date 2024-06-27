Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO Sells $46,968.66 in Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.51. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.