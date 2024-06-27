Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 351.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.63. 247,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,236. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $218.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

