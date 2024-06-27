Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.69. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 84,567 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

