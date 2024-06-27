H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $393.78

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.78 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.63). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.63), with a volume of 59,697 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H&T Group

H&T Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at H&T Group

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.94 million, a PE ratio of 768.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.59.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £38,564.55 ($48,921.16). 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.