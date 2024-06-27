Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Hub Group stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

