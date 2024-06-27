Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 5,486 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 5,350,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,217. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

