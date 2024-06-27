Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 405,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

