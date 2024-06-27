Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSC traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.90. 1,826,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average of $239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

