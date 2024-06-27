Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 11.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,804,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.65. 179,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average is $232.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

