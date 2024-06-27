Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,388. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.