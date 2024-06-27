IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.41

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

