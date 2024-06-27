IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.41

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.
IGM Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.