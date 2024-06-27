Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $237.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $254.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

