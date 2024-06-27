Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 9121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.94. The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of -0.38.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; and Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers.

