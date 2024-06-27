Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Declares $0.69 Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6897 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,540. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

