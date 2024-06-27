Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
ICHBF remained flat at $11.36 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $11.36.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
