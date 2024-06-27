Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ICHBF remained flat at $11.36 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

