Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Shares Down 0.3%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 10,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 25,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

