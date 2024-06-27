Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.