Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel David Daniel III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of Domo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,500.00.

Domo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.33. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domo by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

