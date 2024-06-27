Insider Buying: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys $52,595.40 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 39,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $52,595.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,598,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,669,523.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expensify Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

