Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £147 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($186.48).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($191.45).

IntegraFin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 353 ($4.48) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.50 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,197.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

