Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £147 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($186.48).
Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($191.45).
IntegraFin Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 353 ($4.48) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 366.50 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,197.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.
IntegraFin Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IHP
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.