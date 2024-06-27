Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,321,300.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $1,321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,881,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,134,585. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NextNav Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.