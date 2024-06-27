Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,321,300.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $1,321,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,881,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,134,585. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NextNav Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.