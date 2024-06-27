Insider Buying: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Acquires C$109,050.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00.

Russel Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.37. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.38 and a 52-week high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.5267452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

